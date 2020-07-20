Meet Major Rudrashish Majumder! From real life hero at forward bunker to reel life of Bollywood

Major Rudrashish Majumder, who faced the heat at LoC, now ready to start a new innings as a film star. Rudrashish is an Ex Army officer who served the nation for 7 years and is an alumni of RIMC, NDA and IMA. He has already worked in CHHICHHORE Alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and now he is in the Movie JERSEY alongside Shahid Kapoor. He has also done 5 TV Commercials.

His journey from real life hero at a forward 10/10 bunker to reel life of Bollywood.

As a small boy in the city of joy Kolkata, Rudrashish was passionate to do something for his country. Like every other kid around him, inspired by Ganguly and Sachin he thought of being a cricketer. From buying MRF labelled bats to doing bowling actions while walking alone in the streets, he was ready to take on the pitches.

But life had another plans for him, he got admitted into the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College.The strict military discipline and culture along with his own wish to do something for the country turned him towards a career in the armed forces. His goal was set, he knew what he wanted to do but deep down there was an artistic side to him which he had not fully yet realised. He put that artist, the actor in him to rest for a while, till he fulfilled his first wish. The wish many have but few get to fulfil.

After giving 7 years of his life to the service of the motherland, he finally thought of giving a chance to his second wish, his wish to be an actor.

