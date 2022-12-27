Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
  Maharashtra: Woman jumps to death from 12th floor of Thane high-rise

The victim allegedly jumped from the window of her apartment on the 12th floor and was found lying in a pool of blood by the security guard and other residents of the building, reports said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2022 0:23 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A 49-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the window of her apartment on the 12th floor of a high-rise building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am in a plush housing complex in Kasarwadavali area of the city, an official said.

The victim Nitu Singhvi allegedly jumped from the window of her apartment on the 12th floor and was found lying in a pool of blood by the security guard and other residents of the building, he said.

The woman was allegedly mentally disturbed and used to quarrel with her family over petty issues.

However, the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

