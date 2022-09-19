Maharashtra witnesses sharp drop in Covid cases, 292 new infections today; Mumbai adds 66

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The recovery count rose by 390 and reached 79,63,082, leaving Maharashtra with 4,440 active cases, down from 4,540 a day earlier

Maharashtra on Monday reported 292 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, which took the state's tally to 81,15,834 and the toll to 1,48,312, an official said.

The state had recorded 602 cases and three deaths a day earlier, he pointed out. Mumbai accounted for 66 of the new cases, while the two deaths occurred in Hingoli and Chandrapur districts, he added. The recovery count rose by 390 and reached 79,63,082, leaving Maharashtra with 4,440 active cases, down from 4,540 a day earlier, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent. The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state stood at 8,45,49,416, including 11,415 in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai adds 66 new cases

Mumbai on Monday recorded 66 fresh coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,49,115, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,725, while the count of recoveries reached 11,28,381 after 128 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 1,009 active cases, the official said.

Of the latest cases, 13 patients were symptomatic and hospitalised. As of now, there are 133 people who are hospitalised in city hospitals, with 10 on oxygen support, he said.

As many as 4,029 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of tested conducted to 1,82,34,587. The overall growth rate in the city between September 12 and 18 stood at 0.014 per cent, while the doubling rate was 5,225 days, the official added.

