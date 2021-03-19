Power restored at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after brief outrage

Image Source : FILE Mantralaya building

After a brief power outage at Maharashtra Secretariat Building on Friday, the electricity supply was restored in seven minutes. The outrage occurred due to high voltage at Nariman Point receiving point. The power supply to Mantralaya, Fourshore Road, and Maharshi Karve Road was cut off at 11.55 am due to a fault in the feeder.

A team of engineers were deployed for restoration work, said PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The BEST's engineers and technicians team restored the power supply in 7 minutes.

Last year on October 12, a similar incident took place when a massive power outage brought Mumbai to a complete halt. The state and Centre constituted committees to investigate the reasons behind the incident.

