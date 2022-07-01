Friday, July 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: SC to hear plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of CM Shinde, rebel MLAs from assembly on July 11

Maharashtra: SC to hear plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of CM Shinde, rebel MLAs from assembly on July 11

On June 29, the top court refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra Governor to the 31-month-old MVA govt to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday to prove its majority after which the beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit office.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Written By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: July 01, 2022 12:15 IST

Highlights

  • SC agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief Sunil Prabhu
  • Prabhu sought suspension of CM Shinde, 15 rebel MLAs from assembly
  • Disqualification pleas are pending against the rebel MLAs

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs from the assembly against whom disqualification pleas are pending. A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the plea needed urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers including the chief minister.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the application by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs till the deputy Speaker decides the disqualification petitions filed against them. Sibal said, "Moment he was sworn in as CM he violated the 10th schedule."

Also Read | Eknath Shinde changes Twitter profile photo soon after becoming Maharashtra CM. This is the new one

The bench agreed to hear the fresh plea on July 11. Justice Surya Kant said, "We are not shutting our eyes. We will take it up on July 11. List the IA along with other pleas and circulate it among parties."  

On June 29, the top court refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra Governor to the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday to prove its majority after which the beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit office.

Related Stories
'Sanjay Raut more loyal to NCP': Eknath Shinde's aide slams Shiv Sena spokesperson

'Sanjay Raut more loyal to NCP': Eknath Shinde's aide slams Shiv Sena spokesperson

Eknath Shinde, not Devendra Fadnavis, to be Maharashtra Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde, not Devendra Fadnavis, to be Maharashtra Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis springs a surprise, says won't be part of Maharashtra government

Devendra Fadnavis springs a surprise, says won't be part of Maharashtra government

Maharashtra crisis: Bollywood on new CM Eknath Shinde's appointment & Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Maharashtra crisis: Bollywood on new CM Eknath Shinde's appointment & Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

'Fadnavis showed a big heart, I thank him': Eknath Shinde after being named Maharashtra CM

'Fadnavis showed a big heart, I thank him': Eknath Shinde after being named Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister with BJP support

Eknath Shinde sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister with BJP support

Day of political twists in Maharashtra: Meet CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis

Day of political twists in Maharashtra: Meet CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde changes Twitter profile photo soon after becoming Maharashtra CM. This is the new one

Eknath Shinde changes Twitter profile photo soon after becoming Maharashtra CM. This is the new one

'Devendra Fadnavis didn't seem happy accepting Deputy Chief Minister's post': Sharad Pawar

'Devendra Fadnavis didn't seem happy accepting Deputy Chief Minister's post': Sharad Pawar

'There are three types of CMs': Shashi Tharoor's new lesson is a jab at Maharashtra's new CM Shinde

'There are three types of CMs': Shashi Tharoor's new lesson is a jab at Maharashtra's new CM Shinde

Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde

Also Read | Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News