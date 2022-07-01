Maharashtra: SC to hear plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of CM Shinde, rebel MLAs from assembly on July 11

Highlights SC agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief Sunil Prabhu

Prabhu sought suspension of CM Shinde, 15 rebel MLAs from assembly

Disqualification pleas are pending against the rebel MLAs

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs from the assembly against whom disqualification pleas are pending. A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the plea needed urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers including the chief minister.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the application by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs till the deputy Speaker decides the disqualification petitions filed against them. Sibal said, "Moment he was sworn in as CM he violated the 10th schedule."

The bench agreed to hear the fresh plea on July 11. Justice Surya Kant said, "We are not shutting our eyes. We will take it up on July 11. List the IA along with other pleas and circulate it among parties."

On June 29, the top court refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra Governor to the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday to prove its majority after which the beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit office.

