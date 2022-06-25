Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
'Dare you to get votes in your dad's name not Balasaheb's': Uddhav Thackeray to Eknath Shinde

During a meeting of the party's national executive committee in Shiv Sena Bhavan to discuss future strategy amid the political crisis, the Shiv Sena leaders also discussed the party's future plans and came up with a three-point plan to keep the government intact.

Sachin Chaudhary Reported by: Sachin Chaudhary Mumbai Updated on: June 25, 2022 15:59 IST
Maharashtra political crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, as the drama in his party unveiled into a full-blown political crisis, threatening to bring the MVA leadership down in the state. 

During the meeting, Thackeray made a scathing attack on rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the crisis in the state. He said, "Himmat hai toh khud ke baap ke naam par vote maange, balasaheb ke nahi" - (If you dare to, ask votes on your father's name, not Balasaheb's). 

Shinde is likely to name his group of rebel MLAs as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' soon. 

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," the CM had said.

During the meeting, the Shiv Sena leaders also discussed their future plans and came up with a three-point plan to keep the government intact. 

The points discussed were:

  • Uddhav Thackeray was given all power to take any decision for Shiv Sena.
  • No one can use these names Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena.
  • The party chief will also have the right to take action against those who betray the party.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to make decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam are expected to face action. Both of them are members of the national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him. 

