  4. Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena in Supreme Court today
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena in Supreme Court today

Eknath Shinde, who is MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane, has challenged the ex-facie illegal disqualification proceedings initiated against him. The plea has been filed through advocate Abhinay Sharma.

Vani Mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2022 8:31 IST
Maharashtra political crisis: Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and seeking a stay on it. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday seeking directions to the deputy speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition against him. Shinde in his plea said that he is constrained to invoke the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging the "arbitrary and illegal" exercise of provisions of Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986 by the deputy speaker which is completely violative of Article 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

Live updates : Maharashtra political crisis

  Jun 27, 2022 8:21 AM (IST)

    Shinde camp ready to face floor test: Sena rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

    Former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is now in the Eknath Shinde camp, said MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction.

    Kesarkar said, "MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction. We will not go with the MVA government."

  Jun 27, 2022 8:16 AM (IST)

    Eknath Shinde speaks to Raj Thackeray

    Eknath Shinde spoke to Raj Thackeray and enquired about his health. According to sources, the two also held discussions about the current political scenario in Maharashtra

    Reports Rajeev

     

  Jun 27, 2022 8:12 AM (IST)

    No law and order issue in state, says Home Minister Patil

    Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday said there is no major incident of disruption of law and order in the state.

    The minister stated that adequate security has been provided at the office and residence of all MLAs who have gone to Guwahati.

    Taking to Twitter, HMO Maharashtra wrote "There is no major incident of disruption of the law and order situation in the State today. Adequate security has been provided at the office, and residence of all MLAs who have gone to Guwahati. At no point was the security withdrawn of the MLAs who have gone to Guwahati."

  Jun 27, 2022 6:59 AM (IST)

    Ram Kadam, Pravin Darekar meet Fadnavis

  Jun 27, 2022 6:58 AM (IST)

    Pravin Darekar meets Devendra Fadnavis

  Jun 27, 2022 6:57 AM (IST)

    How can Sena support culprits of Mumbai bomb blast? asks Eknath Shinde

  Jun 27, 2022 6:57 AM (IST)

    "Even if we have to die..." Eknath Shinde's tweet on Hindutva

  Jun 27, 2022 6:56 AM (IST)

    Eknath Shinde moves Supreme Court

    Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and seeking a stay on it. 

