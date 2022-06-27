Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena in Supreme Court today

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday said there is no major incident of disruption of law and order in the state.

The minister stated that adequate security has been provided at the office and residence of all MLAs who have gone to Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, HMO Maharashtra wrote "There is no major incident of disruption of the law and order situation in the State today. Adequate security has been provided at the office, and residence of all MLAs who have gone to Guwahati. At no point was the security withdrawn of the MLAs who have gone to Guwahati."