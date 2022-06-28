Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Governor seeks details of Uddhav govt orders issued from June 22 to 24

Dubbing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut a “blue-eyed boy” of the NCP, rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said when the Shiv Sena-BJP government formation in Maharashtra was a mere formality in 2019, he became “active” with the blessings of a “strong NCP leader” and that he is set off to finish the saffron party. In an open letter, Kesarkar said those who get elected because of legislators are now abusing them every day, an apparent reference to Sanjay Raut. “We are called pigs, much disturbing abuse is coming our way, so much so that our dead bodies are now awaited,” he said. Kesarkar, the three-term legislator from Sindhdurg in Maharashtra, also asked Thackeray to reconsider his view and ally with the BJP. He claimed the NCP and Congress are enjoying power at the cost of the Shiv Sena and simultaneously making efforts to finish the very foundation of the party.