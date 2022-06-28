Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Governor seeks details of Uddhav govt orders issued from June 22 to 24

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Amid ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to provide complete information on all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued from June 22 to 24. Koshyari's letter, sent by his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar, to the state's Chief Secretary seeks information about government orders for the release of funds worth hundreds of crores from the departments mostly controlled by ruling allies NCP and the Congress. The three parties alliance government is headed by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena saw a rebellion in its legislative ranks on June 21 when Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde landed in Surat from Mumbai and then left for Guwahati with party MLAs supporting him.