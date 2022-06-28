Tuesday, June 28, 2022
     
  4. Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Governor seeks details of Uddhav govt orders issued from June 22 to 24
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: The political crisis in Maharashtra was set off by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde following a disagreement with Uddhav Thackeray over an alliance with the NCP and Congress.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2022 10:10 IST
Supporters of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his
Image Source : PTI

Supporters of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his residence, in Thane, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Amid ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to provide complete information on all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued from June 22 to 24. Koshyari's letter, sent by his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar, to the state's Chief Secretary seeks information about government orders for the release of funds worth hundreds of crores from the departments mostly controlled by ruling allies NCP and the Congress. The three parties alliance government is headed by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena saw a rebellion in its legislative ranks on June 21 when Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde landed in Surat from Mumbai and then left for Guwahati with party MLAs supporting him.

  • Jun 28, 2022 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    MVA leaders meet at Uddhav house

    Senior leaders of Congress and NCP met Chief Minister Thackeray at his Matoshri bungalow, the CM's private residence, on Monday evening and took stock of the political situation. Congress minister Ashok Chavan, NCP cabinet members Dilip Walse Patil and Jayant Patil also met CM Thackeray.

  • Jun 28, 2022 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Victory of Bal Thackeray's Hindutva'

    Eknath Shinde termed the relief by the SC to him and other dissident Sena lawmakers as the victory of Bal Thackeray's Hindutva and the ideals of his mentor Anand Dighe. "This is the victory of Hindu hridaysamrat Balasaheb's Hindutva and the ideals of (the late) Dharamaveer Anand Dighe," tweeted Shinde. 

  • Jun 28, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What Supreme Court said on Monday

    The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the rebel MLAs disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11. The court also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. Directing the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to protect the life, liberty, and property of the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, headed by minister Shinde, and their family members, the top court said the rebels may file replies to the disqualification notices till 5:30 pm on July 12.

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Guwahati hotel, where rebel Sena MLAs staying, extends closure of bookings

    The luxury hotel in Guwahati, where dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is camping with other MLAs from Maharashtra, on Monday extended the closure of all bookings for the public till July 5. Till Monday afternoon, the Radisson Blu hotel was not taking any bookings till June 30, as per its website. Later in the evening, if a booking was attempted on any day till July 5, the website prompted, "There is no availability for the dates and rate type you selected. We recommend changing dates or selecting a different rate type when available." Reservations can be made from July 6 onwards, it showed.

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rebel Shiv Sena ministers stripped of portfolios

    Cracking the whip against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday divested nine ministers who have jumped ship of their portfolios. An official statement said in Mumbai that the portfolios of the rebel ministers led by cabinet member Shinde, who are camping in Guwahati, have been handed over to other ministers in the Thackeray-led government for ease of administration. vAfter the action, the Shiv Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs. Shinde's portfolios - urban development and PWD (Public Undertakings) were given to Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai. Besides Shinde, the other ministers who have been stripped of their portfilios are Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Sanidpan Bhumre, Shamburaj Desai, Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, Omprakash Kadu (who belongs to Prahar Janshakti Party), Abdul Sattar and Gulabrao Patil.

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sanjay Raut 'blue-eyed boy' of NCP, set to finish off Shiv Sena: Rebel MLA

    Dubbing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut a “blue-eyed boy” of the NCP, rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said when the Shiv Sena-BJP government formation in Maharashtra was a mere formality in 2019, he became “active” with the blessings of a “strong NCP leader” and that he is set off to finish the saffron party. In an open letter, Kesarkar said those who get elected because of legislators are now abusing them every day, an apparent reference to Sanjay Raut. “We are called pigs, much disturbing abuse is coming our way, so much so that our dead bodies are now awaited,” he said. Kesarkar, the three-term legislator from Sindhdurg in Maharashtra, also asked Thackeray to reconsider his view and ally with the BJP. He claimed the NCP and Congress are enjoying power at the cost of the Shiv Sena and simultaneously making efforts to finish the very foundation of the party.

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sanjay Raut to skip ED's summons today

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will skip the ED's summons today for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Aaditya Thackeray's BIG claim

    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed that nearly 15 to 20 MLAs, who are with Eknath Shinde at a Guwahati hotel, are in touch with Shiv Sena and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati. Thackeray further said the rebel MLAs have sold themselves for lakhs and crores. READ FULL STORY

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sanjay Raut's tweet

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP leader Pravin Darekar writes to Governor

    In a letter to Koshyari earlier, Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said, "Some 160 government resolutions were issued by the MVA in the last 48 hours, which look suspicious. I request you to intervene in this matter and put a curb on it." Between June 20 and 23, the departments issued as many as 182 GRs, while on June 17, they passed 107 such orders. These orders can be seen on the government's official website. Technically, these are called government resolutions or GRs, which are essentially an approval order sanctioning release of funds for development-related works. 

  • Jun 28, 2022 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Governor seeks details of govt orders

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the state chief secretary to provide complete information of all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the state government from June 22-24, according to a letter by his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar, a directive coming in the middle of political crisis triggered by a revolt in the Shiv Sena. The direction to provide information comes after the departments --- mostly controlled by ruling allies  NCP and the Congress ---- issued government orders for the release of funds worth hundreds of crores from June 22-24 for various development-related works. 

