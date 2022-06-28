Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra crisis: 'Will return to Mumbai soon', says Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he will soon be back in Mumbai from Guwahati. Shinde's made the statement as he spoke to reporters in Guwahati. Shinde also said that he is still with Shiv Sena. "We are with Shiv Sena and I will be in Mumbai soon. 50 people are here on their own. Kesarkar will give you updates about our stand."

Shinde also dared the party to disclose the names of his group MLAs who are reportedly in contact with it. He said this while referring to Aaditya Thackeray's comments wherein the latter claimed that at least 20 MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.

The rebel camp MLAs led by Shinde are currently staying at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam. Shinde's rebellion has pushed the MVA government (an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) on the verge of collapse.

His statement comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, as total of 39, Shiv Sena MLAs are demanding the break up of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. The MVA alliance consists of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Sources have also said that the team of Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs could form the next government in Maharashtra, alongside the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday divested nine ministers who have jumped ship of their portfolios, while the dissident party MLAs took their fight to the Supreme Court.

