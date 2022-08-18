Maharashtra: Ahead of huge festival, Raigad on edge after boat with weapons found | What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off Raigad coast on Thursday, sending the state on an alert. The boat was spotted by locals with no crew members, only weapons. The incident comes as a scare since the state's biggest festival, Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav is just 10 days away.

The boat was found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Nobody is present on either of them. Three AK-47 rifles and bullets found from a boat off the Raigad coast Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses the press about the situation.

Here is what we know so far:

The boat was found 190 kilometres away from Mumbai, sending security agencies into fright. Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the boat was owned by an Australian woman. The boat drifted due to the inclement weather and came to the Raigad coast, he added. According to Maharashtra home ministry officials, the name of the said boat is "Ladyhan" and it is owned by a woman, Hana Lordorgan, an Australian citizen. Her husband James Hobert is the captain of the said boat and this boat was going to Europe from Muscat. dated 26/06/2022 at 10.00 am. The state government said in a statement "The boat's engine failed and the sailors called for help. 13.00 hrs. A Korean warship rescued the sailors from the boat and handed them over to Oman. The boat "Ladyhan" could not be towed as the sea was rough. The information received from the Indian Coast Guard is that the boat is stranded on the Harihareshwar coast due to the undercurrent of the sea." "Central agencies and the state police have started an investigation into the matter,” Fadnavis added. A Coast Guard official had said there was no security threat. Another boat was also found on the shore of Bharan Khol, which appears to be an abandoned lifeboat. More details were awaited in this regard. Raigad MLA Aditi Tatkare said, "Tomorrow is Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav is just 10 days away. People come here during these festivals."

