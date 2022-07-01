Friday, July 01, 2022
     
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4

The Shiv Sena accused the BJP of gaining power in the state through immoral means and asked why the party did not honour the pact of rotational chief minister in 2019 if Fadnavis had to take oath as the deputy chief minister.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash Mumbai Updated on: July 01, 2022 18:26 IST
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: The newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will have to face floor test and prove his majority and form government in Maharashtra on July 4.

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed the nomination on Friday for the post of Assembly Speaker, the official said. Election for the post, if needed, will be held on July 3, when the special two-day session of the House begins, he said. The position has been vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned from the post in February last year.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the Assembly on July 4, the official, a senior functionary in Vidhan Bhawan, said. 

Meanwhile, in his first public comments after stepping down as chief minister on June 29, Uddhav Thackeray took on the former ally BJP and accused it of not honouring what he claimed was an understanding between him and Union minister Amit Shah to rotate the CM's post between the two saffron parties after the 2019 Assembly polls.

Thackeray on Friday also questioned the BJP's decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister.

