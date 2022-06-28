Uddhav has lost majority, conduct immediate floor test, Fadnavis tells Maharashtra Governor | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and LoP Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Crisis: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and requested him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority in the Assembly. Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government seemed to be in the minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support the government and asked for an immediate floor test. Addressing the media after meeting Governor, Fadnavis said "we handed over a letter to the Governor, requesting him to ask the government to prove its majority through a floor test in the House." Before meeting the governor around 10 pm, Fadnavis met top BJP leaders in Delhi earlier in the day.

According to sources, before Fadnavis landed at the Raj Bhavan, eight Independent MLAs, who were earlier associated with the Shiv Sena, sent emails from Guwahati -- where the rebel group headed by Shinde is camping -- seeking floor test at the earliest claiming that Thackeray government has lost its majority. The BJP's move came after a group of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs along with 11 other legislators - who switched over to a rebel faction headed by state minister Eknath Shinde on June 20-21 - sent an email to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. They have informed the Governor that the rebel group has withdrawn support to the government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons. "We are hopeful that given the present political circumstances and the Supreme Court directions of Monday, the Governor will take the necessary steps in the matter," Fadnavis said. The rebel group is likely to reach Mumbai from Guwahati in the next couple of days. Earlier in the day, striking a re-conciliatory note a day after divesting the portfolios of all nine rebel Shiv Sena ministers and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting relief to breakaway MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the dissidents camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him, saying it's not "too late". Shinde, however, seemed unenthused as he reminded the Sena leadership that the patch-up offer is at variance with the harsh criticism the rebels are facing from Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Thackeray's offer to mend fences comes against the backdrop of controversial statements made by some Shiv Sena leaders, especially Sanjay Raut whose "40 bodies without soul" statement had caused a flutter. "It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Thackeray's aide quoted him as saying. "If you return and face me, some way could be found. As the party president and family head, I still care for you," he said. Interestingly, rebel group leader Eknath Shinde dared the party to disclose the names of some of the MLAs camping in Guwahati reportedly in touch with the party leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra crisis: '50 MLAs with me, will return to Mumbai soon', says Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde

ALSO READ | Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav Thackeray writes to rebel MLAs, says, 'You are still a Shiv Sainik at heart'

Latest India News