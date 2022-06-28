Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav Thackeray writes to rebel MLAs, says, 'You are still a Shiv Sainik at heart'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written an open letter to the rebel MLAs and appealed to come back. In an emotional appeal, the CM asserted that 'as a head of the family' he is worried about the rebel camp too. Shiv Sena is battling a political crisis that unfolded last week after its minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat in Gujarat and from there to Guwahati in Assam with several Sena MLAs.

Uddhav Thackeray in his open letter said, "You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, many of you are also in touch. You are still a Shiv Sainik at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me. As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments."

Taking an apparent dig at Eknath Shinde who is being treated as the boss of the rebel camp, Thackeray said, "Do not fall into the trap of someone's mistake, the respect given by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere, if you come forward and speak, the way will be paved."

Shinde on Tuesday said he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished Shiv Sena’s claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Talking to reporters outside the luxury hotel where he and his group of MLAs are lodged since last week, Shinde also said he has support of 50 MLAs.

He added, "Get rid of the confusion, there will be a sure way to it, we will sit together and find a way out of it. As Shiv Sena party chief and head of the family, I still worry about you. Come in, take a look and enjoy!"

