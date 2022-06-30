Maharashtra Covid: 3,640 new cases today, slightly lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The tally of active cases climbed to 24,490, data showed.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,640 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the state's health department. The state's coronavirus tally declined from Wednesday when 3,957 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities were recorded in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 4,432 recoveries. The tally of active cases climbed to 24,490, data showed.

Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus cases in India were recorded at over 18,000 after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases crossed the one-lakh mark again after 122 days.

