Maharashtra records 55,469 coronavirus cases, 297 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 55,469 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 31,13,354, the death toll increased to 56,330 with 297 new fatalities.

As many as 34,256 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 25,83,331. The number of active cases stands at 4,72,283.

Mumbai recorded 10,030 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 4,72,332. Thirteen deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,828.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 82.98 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

Currently, 24,55,498 people are in home quarantine and 22,797 are in institutional quarantine.

