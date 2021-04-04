COVID spike: Uddhav orders weekend lockdown; night curfew, other strict curbs in place

Image Source : FILE/PTI Maharashtra: No lockdown in Maharashtra, but night curfew, other strict curbs in place

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided against imposing a complete lockdown in the state. However, a weekend lockdown has been ordered to check the spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, night curfew and other strict curbs will be in place. Only essential services will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, restaurants will be permitted to operate only for take-away and parcel services. Office employees will have to work from home. A number of key decisions were taken at an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by Uddhav on Sunday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported as many as 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656.

A LOOK AT MAJOR DECISIONS

Complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays

Curfew in the state from 8 pm till 7 am

Section 144 in the day

Malls, restaurants, bars shut

Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity

No bar on vegetable market, but protocols to lessen crowd

Theatres to shut

Public transport to operate with 50% capacity

Shootings with very less crowd allowed

