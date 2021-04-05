Monday, April 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: Shirdi temple shut till further orders amid surge in Covid cases

Maharashtra: Shirdi temple shut till further orders amid surge in Covid cases

As per the Maharashtra government notification, religious places will remain closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and, therefore, the Saibaba temple will remain closed for devotees from Monday 8 pm till further orders, said Ravindra Thakre, the officiating chief executive officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

PTI PTI
Shirdi Published on: April 05, 2021 20:15 IST
shirdi temple, shirdi temple shut, maharashtra, maharashtra shirdi temple shut, shirdi, coronavirus
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra: Shirdi temple shut till further orders amid surge in Covid cases 

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Maharashtra government's notification on restrictions, weekend lockdown and night curfew to contain it, officials of the renowned Saibaba temple in Shirdi decided to keep it shut from Monday night till further orders.

As per the Maharashtra government notification, religious places will remain closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and, therefore, the Saibaba temple will remain closed for devotees from Monday 8 pm till further orders, said Ravindra Thakre, the officiating chief executive officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

However, the daily affairs inside the temple premise will go on asusual, though accommodation and 'prasadalay' (dining hall for devotees) will remain closed, he said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra records over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, 222 deaths

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News