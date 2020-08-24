Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE MP: 5 members of family found hanging at their house in Tikamgarh

Five members of a family including a 62-year-old man and a 4-year-old child were found hanging at their house in Khargapur of Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased were identified as Dharmdas Soni, 62, a resident of Khargapur town of Tikamgarh district, his wife Pooni Soni, 55, his son Manohar Soni 27, his daughter-in-law Sonam Soni, 25 and grandson Sanidhya, 4.

"A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called. We can not ascertain the cause of deaths as of now," Tikamgarh SP Prashant Khare said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

"Postmortem of the bodies will be done. We will follow the standard probe methods and investigate the case," Tikamgarh SP Prashant Khare added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage