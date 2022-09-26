Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lucknow: 10 killed; 37 rescued as tractor trolley skids into pond

Highlights The incident was reported while the vehicle was travelling from Itaunja to Kumhrawan road

Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle lost balance and could not control the vehicle

Those injured were admitted to Itaunja CHC

Lucknow: As many as nine people were killed after a tractor-trolley lost its balance and fell into a pond in Lucknow on Monday. According to the details, the incident was reported while the vehicle was travelling from Itaunja to Kumhrawan road in the city.

The tractor trolley was carrying a total of 47 persons at the time of the accident.

Those injured were admitted to Itaunja CHC.

Commenting on the incident, Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range said, "A tractor's trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital: Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range."

SDRF teams are on the ground helping in the rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

