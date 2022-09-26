Follow us on Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh: 7 dead, 10 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh: As many as seven people died, while 10 others sustained injuries after a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. According to the details, the accident was reported Sunday evening.

BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in the Banjar subdivision.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

The Banjar MLA said the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

They are being identified, he added.

Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out the rescue operations despite the darkness.

Nearly a week ago, seven people were killed in another accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. Police said the accident occured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell off a bridge.

The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus coming from Giridih district broke the railing of the bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River in the Tatijharia Police Station area, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Two passengers died on the spot and five others succumbed to their injuries.

Several passengers were trapped inside the bus and they were rescued.

Mamta Saluja, a passenger who received minor injuries in the accident, said, "There were Sikh pilgrims in the bus going to a gurudwara in Ranchi's Ratu area to participate in a religious function."

(With inputs from PTI)

