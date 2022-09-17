Madhya Pradesh: 16 wounded as bus heading for PM's function overturns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, said Bargawan police station's inspector Mamta Gurjar.

Madhya Pradesh news: Sixteen persons including 14 women were injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said.

The group was going to attend a convention of self-help groups in the Karahal area, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, said Bargawan police station's inspector Mamta Gurjar.

The bus, going to Karahal from the adjoining Morena district, overturned near Sironi Hanuman temple, about 45 km from the district headquarters as its driver apparently lost control.

Jharkhand bus accident

Meanwhile, another bus carrying around 50 passengers fell into a river in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district killing at least six people while injuring several others.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the bus that was headed to Ranchi broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry bed of the Siwanne River. READ MORE

ALSO READ | MP: Bike accident victim taken to hospital in JCB after ambulance gets delayed | VIDEO

Latest India News