Lucknow hotel: Probe report shows 'negligence' as cause of fire, six departments held responsible

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: A hotel sealed by Lucknow Development Authority over non-compliance of construction norms, at Charbagh area in Lucknow, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Highlights UP government received a report on the fire that broke out at Lucknow's Levana Hotel.

The report stated that 'negligence' was what caused the fire.

It was submitted by a high-level committee formed to probe the matter.

Lucknow hotel fire: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday received a report on the fire that broke out at Lucknow's Levana Hotel. The report, submitted by a high-level committee formed to probe the matter, stated that 'negligence' was what caused the fire.

Also, it held six departments responsible including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), District Administration, Fire Services, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Excise Department.

Before submitting the joint investigation report, the Commissioner of Lucknow Division and Lucknow Police Commissioner held a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The names of officers and engineers responsible for the fire incident were mentioned in the investigation report. The report suggested action on officers of LDA and Fire services. Further, the joint report mentioned a list of illegally-built hotels in Lucknow. It also suggested action against hotels running flouting the guidelines.

Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area in the morning hours of Monday.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint inquiry by Commissioner Lucknow division and Police Commissioner Lucknow into the cause of the fire incident at the hotel.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News