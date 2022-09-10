Saturday, September 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lucknow hotel: Probe report shows 'negligence' as cause of fire, six departments held responsible

Lucknow hotel: Probe report shows 'negligence' as cause of fire, six departments held responsible

Lucknow hotel fire: Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area in the morning hours of Monday.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Lucknow Updated on: September 10, 2022 10:49 IST
lucknow hotel, lucknow hotel fire
Image Source : PTI Lucknow: A hotel sealed by Lucknow Development Authority over non-compliance of construction norms, at Charbagh area in Lucknow, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Highlights

  • UP government received a report on the fire that broke out at Lucknow's Levana Hotel.
  • The report stated that 'negligence' was what caused the fire.
  • It was submitted by a high-level committee formed to probe the matter.

Lucknow hotel fire: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday received a report on the fire that broke out at Lucknow's Levana Hotel. The report, submitted by a high-level committee formed to probe the matter, stated that 'negligence' was what caused the fire.

Also, it held six departments responsible including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), District Administration, Fire Services, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Excise Department.

Before submitting the joint investigation report, the Commissioner of Lucknow Division and Lucknow Police Commissioner held a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The names of officers and engineers responsible for the fire incident were mentioned in the investigation report. The report suggested action on officers of LDA and Fire services. Further, the joint report mentioned a list of illegally-built hotels in Lucknow. It also suggested action against hotels running flouting the guidelines.

Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area in the morning hours of Monday.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint inquiry by Commissioner Lucknow division and Police Commissioner Lucknow into the cause of the fire incident at the hotel.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Lucknow hotel fire: Levana Suites to be demolished after blaze kills four; owners, manager booked

Also Read: UP: 4 killed as massive fire breaks out at hotel in Lucknow, CM Yogi meets those injured

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News