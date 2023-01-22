Lucknow airport to stop commercial flight operations at night for 4 months from February 23 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, popularly known as the Lucknow airport, is all set to stop night flight operations from February 23 to July 11 to upgrade its existing runway, officials said on Sunday.

The officials further said that there will be no flight operations between 9:30 pm to 6 am during the time that the airport will be shut. The Lucknow airport will undertake expansion and upgradation work of its existing runway (airside) to prepare for future challenges with the rise in the number of passenger and cargo flow.

An airport spokesperson said, "During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes the introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion."

"We have informed the airlines about non-availability of the runway for 8.5 hours for them to facilitate the passengers accordingly," he added.

The airport received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to enhance the passenger handling capacity up to 39 million per annum from existing 4.5 million, and cargo handling capacity up to 0.25 million tonne per annum.

