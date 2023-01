Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Bomb threat call received at Delhi airport

A call regarding a bomb in a Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff on Thursday evening. CISF and Delhi Police are on alert.

The flight is being checked at Delhi Airport, said Delhi Police officials.

So far nothing suspicious has been found but the security drill will be followed as per SOP, said Delhi Police official.

More details are awaited.

