PM Modi, BJP's top brass meet in Delhi to pick candidates on remaining seats for Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held its Chief Election Committee (CEC) meeting to decide the candidates for the remaining seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhajan Lal Sharma, among other BJP-ruled states Chief Ministers, senior leaders were in attendance.

The discussion is being held to finalise candidates for nine states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and remaining seats in Uttar Pradesh among others.

The CEC has met twice earlier and has named candidates for 291 Lok Sabha seats so far, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Telangana among others.

The BJP is yet to announces candidates for many seats in some of these states.

At least three of the declared candidates, including Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, have withdrawn from the fray after their names drew some controversy or other.

The names of the leading figures of the party, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have already been announced for the polls and all of them are contesting from their current constituencies.

According to reports, the party sealed its decision on 10 more candidates for Uttar Pradesh.

The seven-phase polls are set to be held between April 19 and June 1 to elect MPs for 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Amit Shah to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah later today will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar to brainstorm Lok Sabha candidates for the state.

According to reports, out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, BJP may contest on 32 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) on 12 and NCP-Ajit Pawar on four seats.

