Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE: Stone pelting incident mars voting in West Bengal's Coochbehar

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We have done an earmarking in our electoral rolls of the Persons with Disabilities 40% and above - there is a facility to them to cast vote from the comfort of their home, of they so want. But our experience is that many of them want to come to the polling station. We provide them a volunteer, we provide them the wheelchairs and it's not a question of physical comfort which we want to provide, it's a question of giving them the due respect, the empowerment.."