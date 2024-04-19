Friday, April 19, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE: Stone pelting incident mars voting in West Bengal's Coochbehar

Lok Sabha Elections: Polling spans various regions, including Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, alongside simultaneous assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The first phase encompasses diverse constituencies, each contributing to the electoral mosaic of India.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 8:50 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were inaugurated on Friday, marking the beginning of a monumental electoral journey across India’s diverse landscape. With 102 seats up for grabs across 21 states and Union territories, the first phase sets the stage for a riveting political showdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vies for an unprecedented third term. A staggering 16.63 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, constituting a critical segment of India’s nearly 97 crore registered voters. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) endeavors to extend its influence beyond strongholds, the opposition, represented by the I.N.D.I.A bloc, faces the arduous task of challenging the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE

  • Apr 19, 2024 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Stone pelting incident mars voting in West Bengal's Coochbehar

    An alleged incident of stone pelting by workers affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) disrupted voting in Chandamari, Coochbehar. Reports indicated that the incident was aimed at obstructing voters, resulting in injuries to the BJP’s booth president. According to reports, chaos ensued at the Chandamari polling station as TMC workers allegedly resorted to stone pelting, targeting voters and obstructing the electoral process. The incident led to injuries sustained by the BJP’s booth president.

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote in Sivaganga

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cast his vote today during the first Lok Sabha elections phase. He said the INDIA bloc will win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. 

  • Apr 19, 2024 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote

    Phase one of the Lok Sabha election 2024 kickstarted today. Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

  • Apr 19, 2024 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Union minister Kiren Rijiju casts his vote in his native village Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh

    Union minister Kiren Rijiju casted his vote in his native village Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Apr 19, 2024 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    TN BJP chief K Annamalai casts his vote at polling booth in Uthupatti

    Tamil Nadu BJP president and party candidate from Coimbatore seat K Annamalai casts his vote at Uthupatti polling booth in Karur village. 

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    'I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara': Kamal Nath

    "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara," said Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. His son and Congress leader Nakul Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Voting begins in eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh

    Eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh kicked off voting in the first phase of the parliamentary elections. The seats include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. 

  • Apr 19, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    PM Modi urges public to participate in voting across in phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections

    PM Narendra Modi urged the public to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

  • Apr 19, 2024 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Voting underway in Chhattisgarh's naxal-affected Bastar constituency

    Amid heightened security measures, voting began at the Maoist-affected Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh. 

  • Apr 19, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur

    Voting began for the first-phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur today. 

  • Apr 19, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Polling for Phase 1 begins in 102 constituencies

    Voting for the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 begins.

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    How to search your voter ID using EPIC number?

    With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voters List now available, citizens are encouraged to verify their voter ID using their EPIC number and name through a step-by-step guide provided below, facilitating seamless participation in the democratic process. READ MORE

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Polling preparations underway in Puducherry

    Polling preparations underway at a polling booth in Puducherry.

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    CEC Rajiv Kumar urges women, PwDs, senior citizens to vote in maximum number

    CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We have done an earmarking in our electoral rolls of the Persons with Disabilities 40% and above - there is a facility to them to cast vote from the comfort of their home, of they so want. But our experience is that many of them want to come to the polling station. We provide them a volunteer, we provide them the wheelchairs and it's not a question of physical comfort which we want to provide, it's a question of giving them the due respect, the empowerment.."

     

