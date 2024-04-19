Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE: Stone pelting incident mars voting in West Bengal's Coochbehar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were inaugurated on Friday, marking the beginning of a monumental electoral journey across India’s diverse landscape. With 102 seats up for grabs across 21 states and Union territories, the first phase sets the stage for a riveting political showdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vies for an unprecedented third term. A staggering 16.63 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, constituting a critical segment of India’s nearly 97 crore registered voters. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) endeavors to extend its influence beyond strongholds, the opposition, represented by the I.N.D.I.A bloc, faces the arduous task of challenging the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).