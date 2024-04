On the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar says, "The discussion has been going on for two years. Both the political parties are playing games to take political advantage of the issue... Bandi Sanjay mentioned thousands of times that they would arrest K Kavitha... When the BRS started asking him after two years why they weren't arresting K Kavitha, that is when the BJP decided to arrest her to save their face... Both BJP and BRS are two peas in a pod, but they cannot fight the Congress..."