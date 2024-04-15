Monday, April 15, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Amit Shah in Tripura
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) scheduled the Lok Sabha polls in seven which will begin from April 19. While the ruling NDA is eyeing to retain power under PM Modi's leadership, the I.N.D.I.A bloc is hoping for wresting power from the BJP-led alliance.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 8:33 IST
Lok Sabha Elections
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, election activity across the country and among political parties intensified. Ahead of the 7-phase elections, parties are announcing candidates after long deliberations to avoid last-moment infighting in the party. The Congress Sunday announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, where it allied with AAP, fielding Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi. The party also named JP Agarwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll rallies in Kerala. He will participate in two rallies in the southern state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. 

 

  • Apr 15, 2024 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP's manifesto a collection of jumlas: Dotasra

    Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the manifesto released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a "collection of jumlas". Dotasra said the manifesto neither has the actual report card of the BJP's 10 years of rule, nor does it present any vision for reducing the basic problems faced by the country's people such as inflation and unemployment. The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra'- on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world.

  • Apr 15, 2024 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Amit Shah to address election rally in Tripura

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, a senior party leader said.

