Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Amit Shah in Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, election activity across the country and among political parties intensified. Ahead of the 7-phase elections, parties are announcing candidates after long deliberations to avoid last-moment infighting in the party. The Congress Sunday announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, where it allied with AAP, fielding Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi. The party also named JP Agarwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll rallies in Kerala. He will participate in two rallies in the southern state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.