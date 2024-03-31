Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh | Check list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (C), senior leaders Sonia Gandhi (L) and Rahul Gandhi.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress party released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. The names include party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. The list of star campaigners was shared on Sunday by the state unit of the Congress.

Others on the list include state party chief Ajay Rai, General Secretary incharge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande and three chief ministers, namely Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and Revanth Reddy (Telangana).

Other senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Meira Kumar, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Harish Rawat and Sachin Pilot have also been named as star campaigners.

Check the complete list here:

Congress to release manifesto on April 5

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced that it will release its manifesto on April 5 and took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the "last moment". The BJP on Saturday (March 30) announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress released its 'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantees' on March 16 and its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country will begin on April 3.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule

The 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in seven different phases starting from April 19 to June 1.

List of constituencies and voting dates:

Phase 1 | April 19

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Phase 2 | April 26

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura.

Phase 3 | May 7

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly.

Phase 4 | May 13

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.

Phase 5 | May 20

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda.

Phase 6 | May 25

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi.

Phase 7 | June 1

Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.

