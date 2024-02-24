Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP likely to release first list of candidates after Delhi meeting, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP likely to release first list of candidates, say sources.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates, said sources today (February 24). Keen on a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general elections, BJP held a meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital to discuss the party's strategy and preparations in the state which sends the highest number of MPs in Lok Sabha.

Who will contest from where?

According to sources, PM Modi will once again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. However, in the first list, names of candidates will be announced mostly for those seats where BJP had lost the elections last time in 2019.

BJP meeting in Delhi

The meeting was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

Amit Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh to review BJP's LS poll preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (February 25) to review the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party's state unit chief VD Sharma said. Shah will visit Gwalior, Khajuraho and Bhopal and hold meetings with party functionaries and also address a public meeting, Sharma said.

"He will give party workers the mantra for victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls," Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

Terming Shah as the architect of the BJP's resounding victory in the 2023 Assembly polls in MP, Sharma said he will reach Gwalior at noon and address a meeting of the management committees of all four Lok Sabha seats under the Gwalior-Chambal cluster.

"At 2:40 pm, Shah will reach Khajuraho and address committees of 2,293 booths of the Lok Sabha seat there. He will reach Bhopal at 5:00 pm and address a Prabuddhjan (eminent persons and intellectuals) meet at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre. Shah will also unveil a statue of Kushabhau Thakre at the convention centre," Sharma added.

The BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma claimed.

PM Modi Varanasi visit

Addressing a mega rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Friday (February 23), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have already made up their minds to send BJP candidates to the Lower House from all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won 62 seats. The BSP, then in alliance with the SP, won 10 seats, and the SP won five seats. Significantly, PM Modi had set an ambitious target of all 80 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as part of his quest to take the NDA '400 paar' (beyond 400) while terming the united Opposition as dynastic and corrupt.

"This time, Modi is giving you all the guarantee of saturation of all benefits (under central schemes). I can say with full confidence that UP has decided to give all 80 seats to Modi. This means that 100 per cent (all) seats in UP will be with the NDA," he said at Karakhiyaon in Varanasi.

