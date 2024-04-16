BJP, allies likely to win 76 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP to get just 4: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an election rally.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is once again set to make massive inroads in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party and its allies are likely to win 76 out of 80 parliamentary seats in the state, while the Samajwadi Party is projected to get four seats, as per projections by India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The poll also claimed that the Congress party will fail to open its account in the state.

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, the BJP with alliance partner RLD may clean sweep in the Rohilkhand region in Uttar Pradesh. BJP may win 11 seats, RLD one while Samajwadi Party may not be able to open its account. Rohilkhand has a total of 12 Lok Sabha seats.

In central Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is predicted to win 11 seats while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party may get 2 seats. The region has a total of 13 seats.

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, the BJP-led NDA is likely to sweep all the 8 seats in western Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party, Congress -- members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc -- may not be able to open their accounts.

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 (Total Seats: 80)

NDA: 64

Samajwadi Party: 5

Congress: 1

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 10

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2014

NDA: 73

Samajwadi Party: 5

Congress: 2

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 0

Uttarakhand Opinion Poll

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to sweep Uttarakhand in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to India TV-CNX opinion poll projection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is expected to win all five seats in the state. The poll prediction also shows that the saffron party is expected to get 59 pe cent of votes in Uttarakhand, while Congress is likely to get 39 per cent of the votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.