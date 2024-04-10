Supriya Sule: My fight is not against Ajit Pawar's wife but against issues | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Supriya Sule

With Ajit Pawar fielding his wife Sunetra against Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, the war of Baramati this Lok Sabha elections 2024 has just become more interesting. And who will emerge victorious will be known only on June 4, with tough competition between sisters-in-law. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar himself is taking charge of Sunetra's campaign and is continuously campaigning in the area. Supriya Sule is also leaving no stone unturned. She is the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's candidate for Baramati.

Pawar family divided into two camps

Sharad Pawar's family and political organisation which used to be one, is now divided into two camps and now there are two centers of power. This gap has widened further in the Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule are contesting against each other in Sharad Pawar's stronghold Baramati. The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Every wound heals with time: Sule

In a special conversation with India TV, Supriya Sule said, "Only 6 months have passed since our divorce (Ajit Pawar left the party), earlier everyone used to work together. And my mother's values ​​have been instilled in me that if someone has done even a little work for you then always remember it. She further said, "Emotions are there but every wound heals with time. Responsibilities have increased. When I meet people during campaigning, I have to fight for their love and trust.

I do not consider Ajit Pawar my rival: Sule

In response to a question, Sule said, "I do not follow Sunetra Pawar. I don't peek into other people's houses. I know what the core issues of this country are. My fight is not with them. My fight is against the wrong policies of the central government. I don't fight with anyone personally. Sule said that I do not consider Ajit Pawar as my rival. My fight is against inflation, unemployment and corruption. I have come into politics for good change."

In response to a question, she said, "Who will become the voice of Baramati in the Parliament, it is not just a question of person or legacy. This is an ideological question. Dada (Ajit Pawar) has done the development work, which is right because we were all together at that time... used to work together. We were working with Maha Vikas Aghadi. My family means a lot to me but the people of the constituency also matter a lot to me. It is possible that many people might have gone with Ajit Pawar but my family relations with him are still intact. Everywhere I meet my wife and children in marriages, I still get food from their house. Those people are definitely with Ajit Pawar politically but many families are still with me from the heart."

On Sunetra Pawar's decision to contest elections, Sule said, "It is her decision to let Sunetra Pawar contest the elections. I don't speak about anyone personally. I don't think much about whether Ajit Pawar has changed or not. Whether Ajit Pawar has morality or consideration or not, you should ask this question to him only."

When asked if it is possible to patch things up with Ajit Pawar, Sule said, "Now the ship has sailed… both the houses are now separated. For me, this is a battle of constitution and ideas. There is no personal fight. It takes a lot of strength to maintain a relationship, it doesn't take much strength to break it."