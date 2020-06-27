Locust swarms spotted in Noida. See video

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts have reached Noida. Multiple videos shot by residents showed massive clusters of locusts flying in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The swarm of locusts also invaded other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar. Meanwhile, neighboring districts of Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Mau, and Ballia have been asked to remain alert. A swarm had attacked the Shahganj area of Jaunpur district on Thursday and 50 percent of them were killed.

#WATCH Swarm of desert locusts enters Dankaur in Gautam Buddh Nagar. pic.twitter.com/sWMRDLn8W3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2020

About 60-70 percent of the swarm in the Shankargarh block of Allahabad was also killed. Residents were distracting the locusts by making high-decibel sound through the beating of drums, utensils; playing high-volume music, bursting crackers, and burning neem leaves.

#WATCH: Swarms of locust reach Ambedkar Nagar; locals clang utensils to drive the locusts away. pic.twitter.com/H8DkB5J5bK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2020

Social media users too shared photos and videos of the locust attack in Noida, Gurugram and other areas.

Locust attack in Gurgaon



Do you hate 2020? pic.twitter.com/o3BhhlKjjd — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) June 27, 2020

Locust swarm says hello to Gurugram #LocustsAttack apparently the thaali banging worked because it has mostly passed now 👋 pic.twitter.com/UZmYEDwaQW — Vishakha Somani (@sovishakha) June 27, 2020

