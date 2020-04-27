Relaxation in green zones likely post May 3: Sources after PM Modi's meet with CMs

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB PM Modi on Sunday interacted with Chief Ministers of various states via video conferencing on coronavirus lockdown

PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers to discuss the road ahead amid the coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. During his video conference with the chief ministers, the discussions were held on whether the lockdown should be further extended and on the resumption of economic activities. Now as per sources, after May 3, green zones (areas that do not have or are coronavirus free ) may be given some relaxation while lockdown will continue in those areas that have been declared as red zones in the nation.

Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram Puducherry, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, others had joined the video conference with Prime Minister Modi. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the results of our collective effort in implementing the lockdown are visible adding that lockdown has proved the most effective way to control the coronavirus globally.

Meanwhile, moments after PM Modi-CMs meeting on lockdown ended, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said, "At the video conference meeting with the PM and Home Minister, we have mooted to continue with the lockdown post-May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones affected districts in Meghalaya."

At the video conference meeting with the PM and Home Minister, we have mooted to continue with the lockdown post-May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones affected districts in Meghalaya, tweets Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/VNCWgH9dT0 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

This is Modi's 4th such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation and steps taken --both by the Centre and the states-- to contain the pandemic. Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. He extended the lockdown till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three-week shutdown.

