Image Source : PTI Lockdown imposed in Shillong for July 13, 14

The next two working days (Monday and Tuesday) will be observed as total lockdown in Shillong City agglomeration. Meghalaya CM Comrad Sangma has taken this decision as a measure to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Government has decided to observe the next 2 working days, on 13 & 14 July as total lockdown in Shillong City agglomeration. During this time, Shillong city & surrounding areas shall be under curfew till 6 AM of the 15th of July," ANI quoted Sangma as saying.

