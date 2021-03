Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI J-K: One CRPF personnel martyred, 3 injured in Lawaypora terror attack

One CRPF personnel was martyred and four others injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora on Thursday.

A group of terrorists attacked the CRPF party in the Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city Thursday afternoon.

Those injured have been shifted to 92 base hospital.

According to IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.

