Image Source : PTI J&K: 2 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian

At least two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Monday. According to the details, the encounter was reported from South Kashmir's Manihal area.

Nearly two to three terrorists are also believed to be trapped in the area.

A joint operation was launched between the local police, the army and the CRPF, following which the terrorists were killed at nearly 2 am.

Details to follow...

Latest India News