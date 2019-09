UP student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested in extortion case

BJP leader Swami Chinmayananad

The woman law student who had charged BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand with sexual misconduct and harassment was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday. The student was arrested for extortion. The matter of the law student's anticipatory bail hearing being heard by the Allahabad High Court was to come up for hearing on Thursday, but the SIT did not wait for the court's ruling, as certain phone calls traced revealed that the victim was planning to escape.

The woman was arrested from her home here and taken to the Kotwali police station. She was then taken for medical examination and would later be produced in court.

The woman was earlier on Tuesday taken into custody but later released by the SIT after the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) first, granted a stay on her arrest.

The woman and three other boys, who were arrested earlier, had allegedly made extortion calls to Chinmayanand asking him to pay Rs 5 crore or else they would make public his intimate videos.

Chinmayanand had earlier lodged a complaint in this regard.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested by SIT | Live Updates

ALSO READ | Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape could be arrested: SIT sources

ALSO READ | I am ashamed: Chinmayanand admits having sexual conversations, body massage