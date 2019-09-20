I am ashamed: Chinmayanand admits having sexual conversations, body massage

I am ashamed: Chinmayanand's admission after explosive revelations by SIT

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, who was arrested today for raping a law student, has admitted to almost all the allegations levelled against him. "I am ashamed," Chinmayanand told the Special Investigation Team that made explosive revelations in the case against him. Chinmayanand was arrested on charges of rape by the SIT of UP Police from his ashram. His arrest comes nearly a month after the woman, who is a postgraduate student at one of the colleges run by Chinmayanand's organisation, first levelled allegations against him.

Chinmayanand has accepted allegations of sexual conversations and body massage, SIT Chief Naveen Arora said. He added that circumstantial evidence was being examined. The SIT chief said Chinmayanand refrained from speaking further as he was "ashamed" of his acts.

The woman had submitted a pen drive containing 43 video clips to support her allegations. "There was no delay, as the SIT was minutely investigating the case. When the statement of the girl was recorded, she gave some video clippings. All the video clippings of the girl, and the videos related to extortion were sent for forensic examination, and after this only Swami Chinmayanand and three other persons were arrested," the DGP said.

According to Senior Prosecution Officer Kuldeep Singh, Chinmayanand has also been booked under charges of sexual intercourse by superintendent of an institute like a jail, stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Chinmayanand's counsel Pooja Singh said the SIT took signatures of his relatives on the arrest memo but no arrest-related documents were given to them.

Ahead of the arrest, massive security was deployed at Mumukshu Ashram where members of the SIT reached in a fleet of more than 12 vehicles.

As Chinmayanand was taken for a medical check-up, patients at the government hospital had to face a tough time as they were not allowed to enter the premises.

Teams led by senior police officials were deployed at the court premises and the hospital. The police also patrolled the area to ensure there is no disturbance, a senior official said.

The case is being investigated by the SIT on directions of the Supreme Court.

Chinmayanand was admitted to the medical college here on Wednesday and later referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

But he chose to return to his residence on Thursday and get ayurvedic treatment there, according to his counsel Om Singh.

The student had earlier threatened self-immolation if the police do not arrest him.

The SIT has also examined the principals of the two colleges where the woman studied in recent years.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened self immolation

ALSO READ | Rape accused Chinmayanand arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand case: Priyanka slams BJP government, police