Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested from UP ashram, taken for medical test

Image Source : PTI Chinmayanand arrested in sexual harassment case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swami Chinmayanand was on Friday arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a UP law student. Soon after his arrest, Chinmayanand was taken for medical examination.

On Thursday, former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a student, was admitted to Shahjahanpur government hospital after his health deteriorated.

The 73-year-old politician was being treated by a team of doctors in his Mumukshu ashram where he had been held under house arrest since September 13. Chinmaynand was shifted to the hospital on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old law student had accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her repeatedly and blackmailing her.

The student, on Wednesday, threatened to end her life if Chinmayanand was not arrested. She said that it had been over 15 days since she recorded her statement but the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had not yet arrested the accused.

A member of the investigating team said, on condition of anonymity, that they would wait for Chinmayanand to recover before further action could be initiated.

Also Read | Chinmayanand in hospital after victim demands arrest

Also Read | Are you waiting for me to end my life: Victim questions delay in arrest of rape-accused Chinmayanand

Chinmayanand​ arrested