Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 10 killed, 1 injured after oil tanker rams into autorickshaw in Haryana | Live Updates
Live now

10 killed, 1 injured after oil tanker rams into autorickshaw in Haryana | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2019 8:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News September 25

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News September 25-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 25, 2019 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    10 killed, 1 injured after oil tanker rams into autorickshaw in Haryana

    Haryana: 10 died, 1 injured after an oil tanker rammed into their autorickshaw near Ramrai village in Jind last night. They were returning from an Army recruitment rally. Police says "Relatives informed. Some of these were cadets at military academy. Academy has been informed too".

  • Sep 25, 2019 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jaish-e-Mohammed gets new name to escape international pressure

    To escape from the international pressure and scrutiny over its jihadi training activities in Pakistan, Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has changed its name to "Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir". The step was taken under Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the younger brother of its bedridden chief Masood Azhar, who now leads the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

  • Sep 25, 2019 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Rajasthan girl receives Changemaker Award for ending child labour, child marriage

    Payal Jangid received 'Changemaker Award' for her campaign to end child labour and child marriage in Rajasthan, at Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards. In the same event, PM Modi received Global Goalkeeper award for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan by Bill and Melinda Gates. 

    On receiving this award, Jangid said, "I'm extremely happy, PM also got this award. The way I've eradicated these problems in our village, want to do the same globally."

  • Sep 25, 2019 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Severe thunderstorm over Mumbai, nearby areas

    Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite and radar images: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

  • Sep 25, 2019 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    High Court asks Chidambaram to file affidavit about FIPB papers

    The Delhi High Court has directed former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to file an affidavit stating the source of certain documents regarding the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media.

    The Bench, headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, asked Chidambaram's counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal to state through an affidavit the source of documents relating to the approval, which were being referred to by his lawyers during the hearing of his bail plea.

  • Sep 25, 2019 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Indians made Swachh Bharat part of their daily lives: PM Modi

    • This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the Swachh Bharat dream but also made it a part of their daily lives, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
    • In last five years a record more than 11 crore toilets were constructed. If this mission has benefited someone the most it is the poor of this country and the women: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    • I have been told that in a report of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation it was found that in India due to better rural sanitation, heart problems in children have decreased, and there has been an improvement in Body Mass Index of women: PM Narendra Modi
    • India is close to achieving its sanitation target, but India is also working steadfastly on other missions as well. Through Fit India movement we are promoting fitness and preventive healthcare: PM Narendra Modi
  • Sep 25, 2019 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

    India Tv - 'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

    Image Source : ANI

    'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

     

     

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDonald Trump goes gaga over PM Modi, calls him Elvis Presley Next StoryPM Modi delivers speech at UN on Gandhi's relevance  