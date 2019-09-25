10 killed, 1 injured after oil tanker rams into autorickshaw in Haryana | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Haryana: 10 died, 1 injured after an oil tanker rammed into their autorickshaw near Ramrai village in Jind last night. They were returning from an Army recruitment rally. Police says "Relatives informed. Some of these were cadets at military academy. Academy has been informed too".
To escape from the international pressure and scrutiny over its jihadi training activities in Pakistan, Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has changed its name to "Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir". The step was taken under Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the younger brother of its bedridden chief Masood Azhar, who now leads the Pakistan-based terror outfit.
Payal Jangid received 'Changemaker Award' for her campaign to end child labour and child marriage in Rajasthan, at Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards. In the same event, PM Modi received Global Goalkeeper award for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan by Bill and Melinda Gates.
On receiving this award, Jangid said, "I'm extremely happy, PM also got this award. The way I've eradicated these problems in our village, want to do the same globally."
Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite and radar images: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
The Delhi High Court has directed former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to file an affidavit stating the source of certain documents regarding the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media.
The Bench, headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, asked Chidambaram's counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal to state through an affidavit the source of documents relating to the approval, which were being referred to by his lawyers during the hearing of his bail plea.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
