10 killed, 1 injured after oil tanker rams into autorickshaw in Haryana | Live Updates

Payal Jangid received 'Changemaker Award' for her campaign to end child labour and child marriage in Rajasthan, at Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards. In the same event, PM Modi received Global Goalkeeper award for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan by Bill and Melinda Gates.

On receiving this award, Jangid said, "I'm extremely happy, PM also got this award. The way I've eradicated these problems in our village, want to do the same globally."