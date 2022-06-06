'Country heading towards civil war': Lalu Yadav slams BJP over inflation, unemployment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Country heading towards civil war: Lalu Yadav slams BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Sunday said the country is heading towards a civil war. Launching a scathing attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, Lalu Yadav also called upon the people to unite against inflation and unemployment.

"The way BJP is working, the country is moving towards civil war," the former Bihar chief minister said.

"I call upon the people to unite against inflation, unemployment and corruption in the country. We've to fight united and we'll win," Lalu said at the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas while addressing virtually.

Lalu also appealed to the secular forces to unite and fight together.

"We do not have to back off," he said.

Lalu granted bail in Doranda Treasury

Meanwhile, Lalu was granted bail in the Rs 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal from Doranda Treasury by the Jharkhand High Court in April. The case is related to the fodder scam.

In February, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi held RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad guilty of fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam.

"He has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine," said his lawyer Debarsi Mondal.

(With inputs from ANI)

