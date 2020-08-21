Friday, August 21, 2020
     
9 of Lalu Yadav's security personnel test COVID positive; relieved from duty

As many as nine security personnel working for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. 

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 13:48 IST
As many as nine security personnel working for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. According to media reports, the security personnel who have test COVID positive were deployed outside the boundary of his bungalow. 

The personnel have now been relieved from their duty, RIMS Superintendent Vivek Kashyap confirmed. 

Meanwhile, a proper intimation has been sent to Ranchi district collector. Kashyap said that they are not going to take any risk in keeping the RJD supremo away from infection.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in Kelly Directors Bungalow after he was earlier admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

