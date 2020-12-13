Image Source : PTI Lalu Prasad's kidney function deteriorating, doctor treating RJD chief calls situation 'alarming'

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney function can deteriorate at any time, said the doctor treating him on Saturday. Jailed RJD chief is currently housed at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

The physician of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Dr Umesh Prasad said that the kidney is functioning at 25 per cent and the situation can deteriorate at any time in the future.

Dr. Prasad has updated the authorities of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where Lalu Yadav is admitted, in writing about this situation.

"I have said earlier also that it is true that Yadav's kidney is functioning at 25 per cent. And this situation is alarming from this logic that his kidney functioning can deteriorate at anytime. It is difficult to predict exactly when," Dr Prasad told news agency ANI.

"The rate at which his disease is getting worse and since he has diabetes for the last 20 years, his end organ is damaging in an escalating manner. So, the situation is alarming for the patient's health. The higher authorities of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) have been informed in writing about Yadav's health that emergency situation can arise at any time," he added.

Dr Prasad also said, in his opinion, there is no need to transfer Lalu Yadav to any other medical facility as organ damage due to diabetes is irreversible and no medicine can cure it.

"The court or the government has to decide on whether he needs to be taken somewhere else for treatment. In my opinion, there will not be any major impact on his health if he is taken outside for treatment. This is because the damage in body organs due to diabetes is irreversible. There is no medicine which will make the kidney function at 100 per cent from 25 per cent. Otherwise, there will be no need for dialysis or kidney transplant," he said.

"We have taken a decision that we will consult the resident nephrologist and decide on the further course of treatment of Lalu Prasad Yadav," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Sushil Modi, 2 others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Latest India News