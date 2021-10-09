Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE UPDATES: Ashish Mishra fails to show up before police, summoned again today

The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son asking him to appear before it by 11 am Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people after he missed his Friday deadline. Facing reporters at Lucknow airport, the home minister said his son Ashish Mishra could not appear before the police as he was not well but will record his statement on Saturday.

His remarks came after a police team headed by Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal waited hours at the Lakhimpur police lines for Ashish Mishra, who had been asked to appear there at 10 am.

Around 2 pm, the media waiting outside learnt that a second notice with the Saturday deadline had now been pasted at the family’s home in the town.

Meanwhile, rejecting the SIT and the inquiry commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the SKM on Friday said that it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18 if its demands are not fulfilled. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been demanding that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and his son Ashish Mishra arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a statement, the SKM said if its demands are not met by October 11, then it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18.

The SKM said that it rejects both the SIT and the Inquiry of Commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It demanded an impartial probe into the matter that will be monitored directly by the Supreme Court.

The SKM also welcomes the SC's order asking the Uttar Pradesh Police to keep all evidence in the case intact, the statement said.

Besides the four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver of Ajay Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

