Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, gets bail

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

A vehicle had allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws on October 3.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and three others. They were mowed down allegedly by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

An SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had filed a charge sheet against four people in connection with the lynching of two BJP workers and a car driver. Two FIRs were registered after the incident in October last year.

In the first FIR, Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son and around 15 to 20 people have been accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist during a protest over the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The second FIR was lodged by one Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified people, alleging that they lynched two BJP workers and a driver during the violence on October 3.

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur violence: 'Will contest next LS poll against Ajay Misra Teni,' says son of killed farmer

Latest India News