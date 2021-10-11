Monday, October 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • India gets 3rd set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals, companies under automatic information exchange pact with Switzerland
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lakhimpur Kheri: UP police to seek custody of Ashish Mishra; security at court enhanced

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP police to seek custody of Ashish Mishra; security at court enhanced

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 12:56 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri
Image Source : ANI

UP police to seek custody of Ashish Mishra today

Security has been beefed up outside Sessions Court in Lakhimpur Kheri where Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the violence case, will be produced by police today. Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will file an application before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday seeking custody of accused Ashish in the incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. 

Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Varun Gandhi warns against 'Hindu vs Sikh' narrative in Lakhimpur violence

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News