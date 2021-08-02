Monday, August 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. When Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal crossed a dangerous handmade wooden bridge over raging river | Watch video

When Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal crossed a dangerous handmade wooden bridge over raging river | Watch video

Ladakh MP shares a video of himself crossing a dangerous bridge in Ladakh.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kashmir Updated on: August 02, 2021 18:25 IST
Ladakh, Jamyang Namgyal, Ladakh MP, wooden bridge, raging river, ladakh mp crosses handmade bridge,
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ @JTNLADAKH

Ladakh MP crosses a dangerous handmade wooden bridge in Ladakh

Ladakh Member of the Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on Tuesday shared a video of himself crossing a dangerous handmade wooden bridge over a raging river in Phuktal in Zanskar of Ladakh.

Quoting author Roy T. Bennett, the Ladakh MP wrote, "Change begins at the end of your Comfort Zone."

Namgyal was in news recently when he appealed to tourists visiting Ladakh not to litter garbage while visiting the scenic region. The Ladakh MP shared a few photos showing plastic bottles and other waste spread all over. 

"Tourists visiting Ladakh are welcome. I request you all, enjoy your time to the fullest but please don't spread garbage here and there. This is our home, not your dustbin," the BJP MP said on Twitter.

"Always keep this in your heart and mind," he added while urging visitors to respect the culture and rich heritage of Ladakh.

ALSO READ | To tackle China on Ladakh front, Indian Army deployed counter-terrorism division along LAC months ago

ALSO READ | China building permanent concrete camps close to Sikkim's Naku La and Eastern Ladakh: Report

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X