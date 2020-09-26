Image Source : FILE PHOTO Earthquake hits Ladakh

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale struck Ladakh in the wee hours on Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 02:14 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 02:14:39 IST, Latitude: 34.80 and Longitude: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

On Friday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake had hit the Leh-Ladakh region.

The quake occurred at 16:27:09 IST with Lat, Long 34.5975, 78.4246, with Depth at 10 km. Initially, the magnitude of the quake by the NCS was recorded at 5.6 as it was unscrutinised, however, after reviewing it, the NCS has said it was a 5.4 magnitude quake.



Meanwhile, reports of people witnessing the tremors have surfaced from Ladakh as they quickly rushed out of the building.

