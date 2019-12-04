3 Army jawans missing, 1 rescued as avalanche hits North Kashmir's Kupwara

At least three jawans of the Indian Army have gone missing after an avalanche hit their post in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. A total of four jawans were reported missing as the news about the avalanche broke. One Army jawan was, however, later rescued by the teams. The avalanche was reported in Tangdhar area of Kupwara late on Tuesday.

According to the recent reports, the other jawans have been rescued by the security forces.

As per sources, two separate avalanche incidents were been reported.

Another avalanche was reported from Gurez sector of Bandipora and Karnah sector of Kupwara.

Rescue teams were deployed to search for the missing Army jawans, while search parties were on standby for the rescue operation of the jawans. Army helicopters were also deployed to find the missing bravehearts.

A statement by the officials of the Indian Army is awaited.

